Lakes Area News: Controversial project along West Lake Okoboji moves forward

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KTIV) - The Arnolds Park City Council voted this week to move forward with construction of a controversial project at Pillsbury Point on West Lake Okoboji.

Meeting in a special session Wednesday, the Arnolds Park City Council authorized a contractor to start the work. A bid on the project was awarded about a year ago, but it was put on hold after neighbors who were opposed to it sued the city. The suit was eventually dismissed in district court. The group appealed and lost.

The work will include the construction of a sidewalk along the point, along with cleaning up of some nearby shorelines. The project is being done in cooperation with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, as most of the work is on state-owned land.

