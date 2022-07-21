Advertisement

Man gets life in prison for fatal Norfolk shooting

DeShawn Gleaton Jr.
DeShawn Gleaton Jr.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A man convicted of first-degree murder for a Norfolk, Nebraska shooting has been sentenced to life in prison.

According to court documents, Deshawn Gleaton Jr. was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Haley Christiansen. He was also found guilty of first-degree assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, use of a firearm to commit a felony and tampering with a witness.

The murder conviction stems from an incident on July 12, 2020, in Norfolk. Authorities say a shooting happened at a home in the 1100 block of Blaine Street.

After finding Christiansen with gunshot injuries, authorities took her to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Gleaton was later arrested at an apartment in Sioux City. Documents say Christiansen was Gleaton’s ex-girlfriend.

