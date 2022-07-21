Nice and sunny today, but storms likely tonight

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We woke up to temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s across Siouxland with a calm wind and mostly clear skies.

As we head into this afternoon, we will see our temperatures climb into the low 90s and upper 80s with plenty of sunshine and wind from the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. It’s going to be another nice day in Siouxland as our humidity remains low.

For tonight, we see our temperatures dropping down to the 60s with our wind from the east southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour with showers and thunderstorms expected. We are under a marginal risk of seeing some severe weather tonight into early Friday morning and lasting until lunch time Friday. Right now we are looking at a hail and wind threat with a small chance of a tornado.

Friday looks to be a hot day across Siouxland once the showers and storms move through the region. We are expecting highs in the upper 90s with humidity returning. Heat indexes are expected to be above 100.

This weekend we are under a marginal and slight risk of seeing severe storms on Saturday night. Sunday looks to be our nicest and coolest day of the new week.

For more details, watch News 4 Today for my full forecast!

