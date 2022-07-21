Advertisement

North Union falls to Wilton 14-1 in softball 2A state semifinal

By Amber Salas
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT DODGE, Iowa (KTIV) - The start of the week brought five Siouxland teams to Fort Dodge to try to fight it out for a high school state softball title. We are now down to one, as #2 ranked North Union took on a tough Wilton team in order to try to move on to the Class 2A title game.

Emily Meyer had a great start to the game to get Wilton going down 1-2-3 to retire the side and stay scoreless after one.

Later on, the Warriors get on the board when Meyer finds the gap in left center and brings Sam Nielsen around to score. That makes it 6-1 with Wilton leading.

The Warriors would ultimately fall 14-1 after a phenomenal season.

“It’s hard,” said Kim Price, North Union head coach. “But we come here, and just to be here in the first place is huge and these girls will work back from it. We’ll have tomorrow, be able to have a little time there to focus and regroup and have a little less pressure coming in on Friday and can end with a win.”

North Union will now go to play for second or third place on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

