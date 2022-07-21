Officials: All residents at Touchstone Healthcare Community will be moved out by Thursday night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The last residents at a Sioux City nursing facility will leave by the end of Thursday, July 21.

Earlier this month, a judge found residents at the Touchstone Healthcare Community were at the risk of “imminent danger” as the organization ran out of money.

That judge ordered a third party to take over control of Touchstone to complete the closure.

According to Iowa’s agency that oversees nursing homes, 54 residents were relocated to alternate care facilities. Officials have not released where all of the residents went, but at least 10 were transferred to a facility in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.

