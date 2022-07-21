Pilot’s union says air carriers proposal for Sioux City is ‘less safe’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - SkyWest Airlines, the air provider for Sioux City, wants to use a part of FAA rules meant for charter service to fly scheduled service here at the Sioux Gateway Airport.

But not everyone is on board, including the pilots union, which says those flights would have fewer passengers than what we have right now and the pilots would require less training.

Charter pilots generally require less training and fewer flight hours to get in the cockpit, while “airline transport pilots,” what we typically think of when considering commercial service, require more training and hours.

In a federal filing, the Air Line Pilots Association says SkyWest’s plan would be dangerous. They argue lesser experienced and lesser qualified first officers would be in the air flying from Sioux City.

“Yeah, I believe that is kind of their end goal is to, to use a different avenue of the FAA regulations to accomplish their same goal,” said Tyler Timm, an employee of Oracle Aviation.

We asked an independent expert, Timm, for his opinion. Timm works at Oracle Aviation, a company that plans to expand to Sioux City to create a flight school and conduct its own charter flights. He says the differences between the charter rules and the traditional commercial rules are not all that different.

“So to not throw in my personal bias, but ultimately I’d say there’s not a huge difference. Both of them require a very strict program that needs to be followed,” said Timm.

According to filings, to become a captain for both charter and traditional commercial service, pilots must obtain an Air Transport Pilot license. That’s generally 1,000 to 1,500 flight hours.

But for first officers, that’s the second pilot on the plane, the charter rules don’t require that same level of training. In the case of charter pilots, first officers need only be commercial multi-engine rated.

“The (federal government) should deny the application of SkyWest Charter, LLC, to set up an alter-ego operation at a lesser standard of safety, and of lesser utility to the small-community traveling,” wrote the union in its filing.

SkyWest operates United’s Express Service here in Sioux City under a government subsidy. They’ve already asked the federal government to reduce the number of weekly round-trip flights they’re required to fly, from 12 to 7, citing a pilot shortage.

If that request is granted, SkyWest would be able to choose which of its current two routes, Denver or Chicago, it would maintain. According to its filing requesting the ability to use charter aircraft, SkyWest would only use the charter aircraft to fly the Denver to Sioux City route.

In filings by SkyWest and the union, the airline acknowledged those charter flights to and from Denver would have a maximum of 30 passengers. SkyWest currently flies about 50 passengers each trip on that route, meaning fewer seats would be available.

The city of Sioux City supports SkyWest’s efforts to reduce its flights and to use the charter service, despite the objection from the Air Line Pilots Association.

