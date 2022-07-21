RAGBRAI officials gearing up for thousands of people to be in Sergeant Bluff, IA

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The largest noncompetition bike ride in the world is hosting participants from all 50 states and even 6 countries.

But before RAGBRAI officially kicks off early Sunday morning in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, city officials are making sure to spread the word on safety. While the celebration continues over the weekend there are many options to keep yourself hydrated and nourished.

“So we have food vendors coming to town and those will be located on D street, those will have a variety of options for beverages. We have in our beer garden we have Lyla Mayshouse will be there offering water and Gatorade for sale,” said Andrea Johnson, the Executive Chair.

If riders are having a hard time finding locations, there are a couple of options available. There is a google map that has been created that can be accessed using your phone.

The excitement is building to welcome riders, but they do want vehicle traffic to remain low.

“We’re very excited for people to come to town and have fun, we do have shuttle service, so we’re asking that people minimize the amount of driving they do through town. Find a place to park and then pull up our maps and find a shuttle stop and get on and ride around town,” said Johnson.

The command post for public safety will be located at the Sergeant Bluff Fire Station.

RAGBRAI Route In Northwest Iowa

The route for RAGBRAI begins on County Road D-38 heading East to County Road L-37... then south to County Road D-50... and East to the Ida County line.

On the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, drivers in the areas of the RAGBRAI should expect delays, and allow extra time for trips. Alternate routes are recommended to avoid delays.

Drivers also are urged to pay attention to traffic signs, slow down and be prepared to stop and refrain from using mobile devices.

Once riders leave Sergeant Bluff, they’ll ride 53.2 miles to Ida Grove. In between, they’ll pedal through Bronson, Anthon, and Battle Creek.

Then, on Monday, July 25, cyclists will pedal 7.2 miles from Ida Grove to Pocahontas. They’ll pass through Galva, Schaller, Nemaha, Newell, and Fonda along the way.

On Tuesday, July 26, the day starts in Pocahontas. By Tuesday night, riders will have traveled 56.4 miles to their next overnight stop in Emmetsburg. Along the way, they’ll pedal through Havelock, Rolfe, and West Bend.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.