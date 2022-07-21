Remsen St. Mary’s takes down Kingsley-Pierson 10-0 in five innings, now looks for 5th state title

CARROLL, Iowa (KTIV) - The semifinals of state baseball is here with teams looking to punch their ticket to the championship game, and Wednesday was an all Siouxland showdown in 1A.

The undefeated Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks taking on Kingsley-Pierson for their third match up of the season. St. Mary’s won both matchups in the regular season.

The Hawks would take the win in just five innings for a final score of 10-0 to go on to chase their fifth state title.

“It feels great you know we’ve been trying to bust through here for a few years, and you know last year was a tough loss for us. And after that loss some of those kids came up to me and said you know what coach we’re going to get their next year we’re going to get it done for ya and you know what they really did, they did they got it done,” said Dean Harpenau, Remsen St. Mary’s head coach.

Remsen St. Mary’s will take on New London in the class 1A championship game with first pitch is set for noon on Friday.

KTIV would like to congratulate Kingsley Pierson on a phenomenal season.

