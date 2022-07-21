SBL fights ‘til very end in 3A state semifinal

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors win in the quarterfinal was the first state win for SBL since 2014, and they are hungry to do it again in the semifinal matchup against Western Dubuque.

Top of the first, Tylar Lutgen blasts one deep to center field. That brings Bryce Click and Aidan Sieperda home for the score to make it 2-0 SBL.

Bottom of the first and Western Dubuque’s Issac Then launches one deep to make it over the wall for a three-run homerun. That puts the Bobcats ahead 4-3.

Top of the 4th, the Warriors respond when Bryce Click hits it deep to right field just inside the line. Carter Brown comes in with Cole Conlon sliding in for the score to make it 5-4 SBL.

It was a tough fight for the Warriors but Western Dubuque comes out on top 9-6.

KTIV would like to congratulation the Warriors on an incredible season!

