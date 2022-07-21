Advertisement

Scattered storms expected to develop from Thursday night into Friday morning

Severe Weather Outlook
Severe Weather Outlook(ktiv)
By Ron Demers
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After another warm and sunny day, changes are expected as we head into Thursday night.

Clouds are going to be on the increase and scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop, especially after midnight.

Some of these storms could be a little strong with some hail and gusty winds and the Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk of severe storms over much of Siouxland.

Some of those showers and thunderstorms will linger into Friday morning before they move to the east and we see another warm day with highs in the low to mid 90s.

By late in the day Friday, we could see a very small chance of an isolated thunderstorm and if a storm was able to form there’s a chance of it again being a little strong.

The biggest severe threat will move in on Saturday.

Eastern Siouxland is in a slight risk of severe storms for Saturday and some showers and storms are expected to develop from Saturday afternoon through the evening hours with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Most of those storms will move to the east on Saturday night and then Sunday is looking like we’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds with highs decently cooler in the mid 80s.

Will we keep those cooler temperatures around for much of next week?

I’ll have your forecast for you tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

