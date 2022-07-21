Siouxland Business Spotlight: Goodwill of the Great Plains

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Siouxland Business Spotlight host Blake Meacham spoke with Madelyn Baughman from Goodwill of the Great Plains about the exciting event they have coming up. If you would like to learn more about Goodwill of the Great Plains you can call them at (712)-258-0579 or (712) 274-4380 and visit their website at goodwillgreatplains.org

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.