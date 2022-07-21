Advertisement

Siouxland Business Spotlight: Goodwill of the Great Plains

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Siouxland Business Spotlight host Blake Meacham spoke with Madelyn Baughman from Goodwill of the Great Plains about the exciting event they have coming up. If you would like to learn more about Goodwill of the Great Plains you can call them at (712)-258-0579 or (712) 274-4380 and visit their website at goodwillgreatplains.org

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Sioux City woman killed in rollover crash in Nebraska
Steve Waggoner, third from left, is seen in a contributed photo.
‘Overlooked’ victim in Le Mars explosion launches fundraiser
Joseph Blackbonnet, 32, was charged with aggravated intentional damage to property.
Man charged after smashing 18 cars at dealership with ax, police say
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Police: Indiana mall gunman fired 24 times in 15 seconds

Latest News

Siouxland Business Spotlight
Siouxland Business Spotlight: Taco Johns
Siouxland Business Spotlight
Siouxland Business Spotlight: UnityPoint Clinic Marketplace
Siouxland Business Spotlight
Siouxland Business Spotlight: Stoneybrook Suites
Siouxland Business Spotlight
Siouxland Business Spotlight: Midwest Bank