Storm chances are in the forecast

Marginal Risk for storms Tonight/Marginal Risk for storms Friday Morning/Marginal & Slight Risk to see storms Saturday
By Jacob Howard
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This afternoon, we will see our temperatures climb into the low 90s and upper 80s with plenty of sunshine and wind from the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. It’s going to be another nice day in Siouxland as our humidity remains low. This evening we could see some showers/storms pop up in Western Siouxland, but expecting most of the shower/storms to develop into late tonight into early Friday morning

For tonight, we see our temperatures dropping down to the 60s with our wind from the east southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour with showers and thunderstorms expected. We are under a marginal risk of seeing some severe weather tonight into early Friday morning and lasting until lunch time Friday. Right now we are looking at a hail and wind threat with a small chance of a tornado.

Friday looks to be a hot day across Siouxland once the showers and storms move through the region. We are expecting highs in the upper 90s with humidity returning. Heat indexes are expected to be above 100.

This weekend we are under a marginal and slight risk of seeing severe storms on Saturday night. Sunday looks to be our nicest and coolest day of the new week.

For more details watch News 4 at Noon for my full forecast!

