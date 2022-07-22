Advertisement

Around Siouxland: Siouxland Indian Club Intertribal Contest Pow-Wow

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An event is coming to Sioux City to honor all missing and murdered indigenous women and men.

The Intertribal Contest Pow-Wow is a gathering to dance and celebrate a culture of indigenous heritage. It is Free for anyone to come in and there will be food.

The Siouxland Indian Club Intertribal Contest Pow-Wow takes place Sat. July 23 and Sun. July 24 at Riverside Park in Sioux City.

For any additional information you can give Melissa Comar a call at (712) 204-5162 or call Audreianna Levering at (402) 922-3498.

