Estherville-Lincoln Central loses 10-0 in Class 2A State Championship baseball game

CARROLL, Iowa (KTIV) - The second-ranked Estherville-Lincoln Central Baseball team took on first rank Van Meter in the Iowa Class 2A State Championship baseball game. ELC fell to the Bulldogs 10-0, ending the longest post-season run in program history.

This was the first Championship game appearance for Estherville-Lincoln Central after making it to the state tournament three times previously. Van Meter won the tournament the last three years and won in 2003 and made it to the tournament nine times.

ELC finished their historic season with a 33-3 overall record.

