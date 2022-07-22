Advertisement

Estherville-Lincoln Central loses 10-0 in Class 2A State Championship baseball game

ELC falls short #1 Van Meter
ELC falls short #1 Van Meter(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL, Iowa (KTIV) - The second-ranked Estherville-Lincoln Central Baseball team took on first rank Van Meter in the Iowa Class 2A State Championship baseball game. ELC fell to the Bulldogs 10-0, ending the longest post-season run in program history.

This was the first Championship game appearance for Estherville-Lincoln Central after making it to the state tournament three times previously. Van Meter won the tournament the last three years and won in 2003 and made it to the tournament nine times.

ELC finished their historic season with a 33-3 overall record.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
3 people killed in shooting at Iowa state park; gunman also dead, authorities say
Police seen at South Sioux City, Nebraska apartment complex.
Neighbors say they heard shots fired at South Sioux City apartment complex
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at Branched Oak Lake that...
1 dead, others dive into water during shooting in Nebraska
Police seen at South Sioux City, Nebraska apartment complex.
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in South Sioux City
Touchstone Healthcare Community as seen in a photo taken from a drone.
Officials: All residents at Touchstone Healthcare Community will be moved out by Thursday night

Latest News

IGHSAU Softball
IAGCA releases 2022 All-District Teams
RSM falls in 1A final 8-7
Remsen St. Mary’s falls in championship game against New London
Estherville punches ticket to first state final, title game prep underway for both ELC and...
Estherville punches ticket to first state final, title game prep underway for both ELC and Remsen St. Mary's
ELC Wins Semi's Over Mid-Prairie
Estherville punches ticket to programs first state championship, title game prep underway for ELC and Remsen St. Mary’s