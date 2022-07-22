Estherville punches ticket to programs first state championship, title game prep underway for ELC and Remsen St. Mary’s

CARROLL, IA (KTIV) - With Remsen St. Mary’s moving on to the Class 1A state title game on Wednesday, all eyes were on Estherville-Lincoln Central as they try to follow suit down in Carroll as they took on Mid-Prairie on Thursday. The Golden Hawks upset #3 Cascade in their quarter-final matchup, but that would not scare ELC so easily. After trailing by three runs in the first inning, Estherville kept their composure and scored seven unanswered runs to all but seal the deal, and move on to the programs first state title game with a 7-4 victory.

“We knew it was a long game, seven innings we were only in the first, coach reassured us said its a long game they’re not going to win sitting on three runs, we knew we were going to be able to score more than three and that’s what we did put up seven.” Says Estherville-LC senior Blake Ingvall. “We play our game thats all i’m going to say we play our game.”

ELC Senior Landon Vaske says, “I knew this team wasn’t going to go down striking out or going down looking so we had to put it in play, and the guys behind me are probably the best I’m going to get I dont know many teams that have that good of a defense behind them.”

In front of Estherville Lincoln Central is the Iowa high school baseball equivalent of goliath. Van Meter winners of three straight state championships and undefeated entering the contest. So what will it take for Estherville Lincoln Central to slay the streak.

“Well you know it’s the coaches cliche, but you gotta play all the phases of the game correctly, and I though for the most part we did a pretty good job of it tonight, the guys had a couple hiccups but they just kept playing you know the team that makes the fewest mistakes usually wins.” Says Head Coach Lee Evans

First pitch for the class 2A state championship is set for 2:30 PM on Friday.

From one team making it to their first ever state title game, to Remsen St. Mary’s looking to win their fifth and finish their year a perfect 36-0. But this final game will not be an easy one as they take on a tough 30-1 New London team.

The Tigers have some pop on both sides of the diamond. They have three batters who are hitting over .400 on the season, as well as two pitchers who have been throwing gems all season, and sit under a 1.00 era. After their semi-final loss last season, head coach Dean Harpenau said the team knew they we’re going to make it to the championship game this year. Now that they have, they know how hard that final step is going to be.

“We got our work cut out for us, and the kids know that. They wanted to get to this situation, and you know, I give them credit, they got to this situation and you know what that’s credit to them. It’s hard to be undefeated and to go into this situation playing a team for a third time.” Says Harpenau

It’s the Hawks against the Tigers for the Class 1A state title game. First pitch is scheduled for tomorrow at noon in Carroll.

