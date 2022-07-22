Advertisement

Gov. Ricketts to appoint new Nebraska state senator to Flood’s district

(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts is announcing his appointment to fill the Nebraska legislature’s Dist. 19 vacancy on Friday morning.

With Mike Flood sworn into Congress to serve out the remainder of Jeff Fortenberry’s term, Gov. Pete Ricketts took applications for the newest Nebraska state senator.

Dist. 19 includes all of Madison County as well as some communities in Pierce County. It includes the communities of Norfolk, Battle Creek, Madison, Meadow Grove, Newman Grove, Hadar, and Pierce.

Applications for the executive appointment, which will serve out the legislative term that ends January 2025, were due Friday, July 8.

“The governor reserves the right to seek out additional qualified candidates,” the news release states.

Ricketts said during a news conference last month that he would be seeking a pro-life candidate “because that would reflect what the people of that district and certainly reflects Mike Flood’s beliefs.”

