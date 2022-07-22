Advertisement

GRAPHIC DETAILS: Veterinarians forced to euthanize nearly 30 dogs in animal cruelty case

Authorities say they arrested a woman after removing nearly 30 dogs from a home in Georgia living in unsafe conditions. (Source: WALB)
By Candace Newman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLLS, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - A woman is under arrest after police found multiple dogs living in deplorable conditions in a Georgia home.

Nicholls Police Department Chief Jamie Merritt said officers responded to a home regarding an animal complaint where they located seven adult dogs and 21 puppies at the residence.

WALB reports the home’s back door was open when officers arrived and found several adult dogs bleeding and hairless, covered with fleas.

Police said they found some animals deceased and dismembered.

According to authorities, three litters of puppies, some a few days old, were also found in the home with conditions so poor that the adult dogs were eating the puppies because they were without food.

Merritt said officers took the 28 animals to a veterinarian for assistance, but the team was forced to put the dogs down due to their health conditions.

Nicholls police reported Carol Dukes is facing eight counts of animal cruelty charges in the incident.

An arrest report showed she was already in jail since July 8, after being charged with a criminal trespass bench warrant, possession of meth and having a controlled substance.

Authorities said their animal cruelty investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
3 people killed in shooting at Iowa state park; gunman also dead, authorities say
Police seen at South Sioux City, Nebraska apartment complex.
Neighbors say they heard shots fired at South Sioux City apartment complex
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at Branched Oak Lake that...
1 dead, others dive into water during shooting in Nebraska
Touchstone Healthcare Community as seen in a photo taken from a drone.
Officials: All residents at Touchstone Healthcare Community will be moved out by Thursday night
Police seen at South Sioux City, Nebraska apartment complex.
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in South Sioux City

Latest News

Local authorities say missiles hit the city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine overnight.
Airstrikes kill more Ukrainians despite grain export deal
Erwin Colato, 36, of California City, CA is accused of attempting to kill another man by...
Man ‘ashamed’ after trying to kill someone with forklift, officials say
The lawsuit claims Dirty Dough's (bottom) cookies, decor, packaging and presentation are...
Crumbl sues rival cookie shop for ‘confusingly similar’ branding
FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news...
Meeting over Uvalde school police chief’s future canceled
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2010 file photo, WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon speaks to an...
Vince McMahon retires from WWE amid hush money investigation