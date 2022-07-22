House uninhabitable after Sheldon, Iowa fire Thursday night

SHELDON, Iowa (KTIV) - Sheldon Fire responded to a house fire Thursday night in Sheldon, Iowa that leaves a house unlivable.

According to Sheldon Fire, a call came in for a structure fire at the 800 block of 4th St at 4:59 p.m. By the time firefighters arrived to the scene, nobody was in the house and nobody was injured.

The fire crews reported there was damage to a basement bedroom with a closet and the utility room. They say the house is uninhabitable due to fire and smoke damage.

Sheldon Fire says that the fire originated from a basement closet. They could not confirm what cause the fire.

The fire is under investigation

