IAGCA releases 2022 All-District Teams

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With the Iowa state softball tournament concluding today, the Iowa Girls Coaching Association released their picks for the 2022 all-district teams! You can see which Siouxland athletes were selected below!

Class 1A:

Coach of the Year: Courtney Darrow, Newell-Fonda

Akron-Westfield: Chloe Colt, Natalie Olson

Gehlen Catholic Rylee Schnepf

G-T/R-A Ally Hanson

Kingsley-Pierson MaKenna Bowman

MMCRU Taylor Harpenau

Newell-Fonda Kierra Jungers Macy Sievers Mary Walker

Remsen St. Mary’s Mya Bunkers Marina Cronin Claire Shroeder

River Valley Maddie Thomas

Woodbury Central Sammy Bates

South O’Brien Abby Schreck



Class 2A:

Coach of the Year: Dan Thompson, West Monona

Alta-Aurelia Shea Peterson

Central Lyon Riley Weiler

Emmetsburg Emma Auten

HMS Gracie Knobloch

Hinton Jaydn Case Madison Goosmann

North Union Emily Meyer, Cassie Beadle, Samantha Nielsen

MVAOCOU Sidney Trucke

Ridge View Addison Schmidt, Emma Vohs

Sibley-Ocheyedan Alayna Wingate

Sioux Central Berkley Johannsen

West Monona Maddison Chestnut, Carly Miller, Kacy Miller

West Sioux Avery Coyle



Class 3A:

Coach of the Year: Megan Anderson, Estherville Lincoln Central

Estherville-Lincoln Central Tatum Dunlavy Riley Yager

MOC-Floyd Valley Carlin Smith

Sheldon Makenna Kleinhesselink

Sergeant Bluff-Luton Addie Brown, Elise Evans-Murphy

Sioux Center Tatum Schmalbeck, Willow Bleeker

Spirit Lake Taylor Schneider, Carlie Jo Ahrenstorff

Unity Christian Hope Pullman

West Lyon Randi Childress, Evy Knoblock



Class 4A:

Bishop Heelan Angel Shaw

Spencer Jada Piercy



