IAGCA releases 2022 All-District Teams

IGHSAU Softball
IGHSAU Softball(KTIV)
By Austin Tanner
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With the Iowa state softball tournament concluding today, the Iowa Girls Coaching Association released their picks for the 2022 all-district teams! You can see which Siouxland athletes were selected below!

Class 1A:

Coach of the Year: Courtney Darrow, Newell-Fonda

  • Akron-Westfield:
    • Chloe Colt, Natalie Olson
  • Gehlen Catholic
    • Rylee Schnepf
  • G-T/R-A
    • Ally Hanson
  • Kingsley-Pierson
    • MaKenna Bowman
  • MMCRU
    • Taylor Harpenau
  • Newell-Fonda
    • Kierra Jungers
    • Macy Sievers
    • Mary Walker
  • Remsen St. Mary’s
    • Mya Bunkers
    • Marina Cronin
    • Claire Shroeder
  • River Valley
    • Maddie Thomas
  • Woodbury Central
    • Sammy Bates
  • South O’Brien
    • Abby Schreck

Class 2A:

Coach of the Year: Dan Thompson, West Monona

  • Alta-Aurelia
    • Shea Peterson
  • Central Lyon
    • Riley Weiler
  • Emmetsburg
    • Emma Auten
  • HMS
    • Gracie Knobloch
  • Hinton
    • Jaydn Case
    • Madison Goosmann
  • North Union
    • Emily Meyer, Cassie Beadle, Samantha Nielsen
  • MVAOCOU
    • Sidney Trucke
  • Ridge View
    • Addison Schmidt, Emma Vohs
  • Sibley-Ocheyedan
    • Alayna Wingate
  • Sioux Central
    • Berkley Johannsen
  • West Monona
    • Maddison Chestnut, Carly Miller, Kacy Miller
  • West Sioux
    • Avery Coyle

Class 3A:

Coach of the Year: Megan Anderson, Estherville Lincoln Central

  • Estherville-Lincoln Central
    • Tatum Dunlavy
    • Riley Yager
  • MOC-Floyd Valley
    • Carlin Smith
  • Sheldon
    • Makenna Kleinhesselink
  • Sergeant Bluff-Luton
    • Addie Brown, Elise Evans-Murphy
  • Sioux Center
    • Tatum Schmalbeck, Willow Bleeker
  • Spirit Lake
    • Taylor Schneider, Carlie Jo Ahrenstorff
  • Unity Christian
    • Hope Pullman
  • West Lyon
    • Randi Childress, Evy Knoblock

Class 4A:

  • Bishop Heelan
    • Angel Shaw
  • Spencer
    • Jada Piercy

