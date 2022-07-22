IAGCA releases 2022 All-District Teams
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With the Iowa state softball tournament concluding today, the Iowa Girls Coaching Association released their picks for the 2022 all-district teams! You can see which Siouxland athletes were selected below!
Class 1A:
Coach of the Year: Courtney Darrow, Newell-Fonda
- Akron-Westfield:
- Chloe Colt, Natalie Olson
- Gehlen Catholic
- Rylee Schnepf
- G-T/R-A
- Ally Hanson
- Kingsley-Pierson
- MaKenna Bowman
- MMCRU
- Taylor Harpenau
- Newell-Fonda
- Kierra Jungers
- Macy Sievers
- Mary Walker
- Remsen St. Mary’s
- Mya Bunkers
- Marina Cronin
- Claire Shroeder
- River Valley
- Maddie Thomas
- Woodbury Central
- Sammy Bates
- South O’Brien
- Abby Schreck
Class 2A:
Coach of the Year: Dan Thompson, West Monona
- Alta-Aurelia
- Shea Peterson
- Central Lyon
- Riley Weiler
- Emmetsburg
- Emma Auten
- HMS
- Gracie Knobloch
- Hinton
- Jaydn Case
- Madison Goosmann
- North Union
- Emily Meyer, Cassie Beadle, Samantha Nielsen
- MVAOCOU
- Sidney Trucke
- Ridge View
- Addison Schmidt, Emma Vohs
- Sibley-Ocheyedan
- Alayna Wingate
- Sioux Central
- Berkley Johannsen
- West Monona
- Maddison Chestnut, Carly Miller, Kacy Miller
- West Sioux
- Avery Coyle
Class 3A:
Coach of the Year: Megan Anderson, Estherville Lincoln Central
- Estherville-Lincoln Central
- Tatum Dunlavy
- Riley Yager
- MOC-Floyd Valley
- Carlin Smith
- Sheldon
- Makenna Kleinhesselink
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Addie Brown, Elise Evans-Murphy
- Sioux Center
- Tatum Schmalbeck, Willow Bleeker
- Spirit Lake
- Taylor Schneider, Carlie Jo Ahrenstorff
- Unity Christian
- Hope Pullman
- West Lyon
- Randi Childress, Evy Knoblock
Class 4A:
- Bishop Heelan
- Angel Shaw
- Spencer
- Jada Piercy
