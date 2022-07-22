Intense heat and storms both a possibility heading into Saturday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The humidity was on the rise today and the heat and humidity are going to be a big player in our Saturday weather.

The weather will stay quiet for most of us tonight although an isolated storm early in the night can’t be completely ruled out as lows head down to around 70.

Saturday is looking like a hot and humid day as highs head into the 90s with high humidity levels which means the heat index could exceed 100 degrees.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of Siouxland from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening due to the fact that the heat index could reach 105 in some places.

Also during the day on Saturday, chances of thunderstorms will be developing.

The chances will be increasing into the afternoon and some of those will eventually have the chance of becoming severe with hail and high winds the primary threats.

The Storm Prediction Center has put much of Siouxland in a “slight risk” of severe storms for the day Saturday.

Most of those storms should be moving east Saturday night with cooler weather then moving in on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.

We’ll keep that cooler trend into much of next week with more of our highs in the 80s instead of the 90s and it won’t be quite as humid early in the week either.

