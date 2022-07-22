‘It’s pretty neat, everybody pitches in and helps’ - Group out of Council Bluffs helping riders prepare for RAGBRAI

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - The start of RAGBRAI is just two days away, which means, the town of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa is busy preparing for an expected 25,000 riders.

Friday afternoon bikes were already arriving in town and tents were being pitched ahead of time. And one group from Council Bluffs, Iowa is preparing for about 1,400 riders at each stop along the way.

“My dad started this thing 49 years ago back in 1969 and started a bike shop and we’ve been keeping a go on tagging along and it’s a lot of fun,” said Mike Letsche, a bike mechanic.

About 159 bikes arrived in boxes on Friday fresh off a truck from riders all across the nation, some even international.

“These bikes were all shipped in from all over the world all across the United States all over the world, been putting them together for everyone so they’ll have a good enjoyable ride. Any little tune out or anything like that,” said Mike.

It’s Letsche’s Bike Shop’s 23rd year serving RAGBRAI riders. It’s a special occasion for the Letsche family as many have ridden RAGBRAI themselves, and the three brothers are working hand in hand with their dad.

“It’s pretty neat, everybody pitches in and helps,” said Charlie Letsche, the former owner of Letsche’s Bike Shop.

Letsche’s Bike Shop is working hard to prepare for almost 1,400 riders coming in with Pork Belly Ventures, a group from Council Bluffs bringing riders in from all over the country.

“West Coast, East Coast, Florida, Texas, International riders are coming with us this year,” said Pete Phillips, the owner and CEO of Pork Belly Ventures. “We have about I think four riders coming from England, and a couple more from I think Australia as well.”

On Friday, a group of about 110 people were hard at work setting up nearly 500 tents for riders coming in from all over.

“Everybody’s really excited about this route and the towns that we’re staying in I mean, all the towns have really done a fantastic job of planning and preparing for RAGBRAI,” said Phillips.

