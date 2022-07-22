Advertisement

Large police presence at South Sioux City apartment complex

Police seen at South Sioux City, Nebraska apartment complex.
Police seen at South Sioux City, Nebraska apartment complex.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Questions still remain after an incident that caused the evacuation of an apartment complex in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

South Sioux City Police Chief Ed Mahon has only released a few details of what happened Thursday night.

Mahon says police and firefighters in South Sioux City responded to a call at the Autumn Park Apartments, located in the 300-block of East 12th Street, shortly before 8 p.m. He says the investigation may now be turned over to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Neighbors tell us they heard what sounded like gunshots coming from the apartment complex shortly before 8 p.m. and that there was a “large” law enforcement presence in the area.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as we get more information.

PREVIOUS

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - A large police presence is currently at an apartment complex in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

Before 8 p.m. Thursday police officers were sent to the Autumn Park Apartments in the 300 block of E 12th Street in South Sioux City. Residents in the area tell us they heard what sounded like gunshots in the area before police got to the scene.

We have not been able to speak with police yet to confirm if shots were fired.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as we get more information.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Sioux City woman killed in rollover crash in Nebraska
Steve Waggoner, third from left, is seen in a contributed photo.
‘Overlooked’ victim in Le Mars explosion launches fundraiser
Joseph Blackbonnet, 32, was charged with aggravated intentional damage to property.
Man charged after smashing 18 cars at dealership with ax, police say
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at Branched Oak Lake that...
1 dead, others dive into water during shooting in Nebraska
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion

Latest News

Sign at Pillsbury Point
Lakes Area News: Controversial project along West Lake Okoboji moves forward
Lakes Area News: Controversial project along West Lake Okoboji moves forward
Man gets life in prison for fatal Norfolk shooting
1 dead, others dive into water during shooting in Nebraska