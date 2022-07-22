Large police presence at South Sioux City apartment complex

UPDATE

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Questions still remain after an incident that caused the evacuation of an apartment complex in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

South Sioux City Police Chief Ed Mahon has only released a few details of what happened Thursday night.

Mahon says police and firefighters in South Sioux City responded to a call at the Autumn Park Apartments, located in the 300-block of East 12th Street, shortly before 8 p.m. He says the investigation may now be turned over to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Neighbors tell us they heard what sounded like gunshots coming from the apartment complex shortly before 8 p.m. and that there was a “large” law enforcement presence in the area.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as we get more information.

