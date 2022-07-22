Advertisement

Officials confirm triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves Campground

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - Three people are dead after a shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground Friday morning.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and DCI responded around 6:23 a.m. to the campground for a report of triple homicide, according to a media release. Officers later confirmed they found three people dead.

According to DCI, officers learned that a camper was unaccounted for, later identified as 23-year-old Anthony Orlando Sherwin.

After searching the area Sherwin was found dead west of the park, according to DCI. Sherwin appears to have suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

DCI said there is no danger to the public.

It is unclear if there is a connection between the suspect and victims at this time.

The Maquoketa Caves State Park is closed until further notice, DCI said. The investigation is ongoing.

Camp Shalom was evacuated at 9:15 a.m. due to the situation, parents were notified and a pick-up site was established. All campers have been accounted for, according to Camp Shalom Program Director Ben Carlson.

This is a Developing Story. KTIV will provide updates when confirmed.

