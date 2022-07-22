Advertisement

Remsen St. Mary’s falls in championship game against New London

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CARROLL, Iowa (KTIV) - Top-ranked Remsen St. Mary’s fell to third-ranked New London in the Iowa Class 1A State Championship baseball game. Going the distance with a perfect, undefeated record, the Hawks lost with a final score of 8-7. RSM won the big game four times, three-peating in 1983, 84, and 85 and winning in 2016. Remsen St. Mary’s has made it to the tournament 14 times. New London made their first appearance in the championship game this year. They made it to the tournament two previous times.

The Hawks jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first, New London stormed back scoring eight unanswered runs heading into the late stages of the game. RSM was able to get back to within one run in the 7th before falling on a bases loaded double-play to end the comeback.

“I think we we’re ready early, especially offensively. For a couple of freshman the stage was big, you saw that. We missed some things that we probably should’ve capitalized on in the game. That’s what under the bridge, they still came back and gave ourselves a chance to win the baseball game.” Says Head Coach Dean Harpenau

Remsen St. Mary’s finished their season with a 35-1 overall record.

We’ll have highlights from the game tonight on News 4 at Six.

