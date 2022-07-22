Advertisement

Spreading red sand to raise awareness on human trafficking

The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska helps spread awareness about human trafficking in Sioux City
By Morgan Jones
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska’s Domestic Violence Program brought the Red Sand Project to Sioux City Friday.

The Project was created in 2014 to call attention to those who “fall through the cracks” of human trafficking, including children, women, and refugees. They spread red sand to raise awareness and create a visual representation of victims affected by the trafficking trade.

“We take the red sand and we pour it into the cracks of the concrete, and it’s so that we can provide symbolism of active victims and survivors of human trafficking and the fact that they go unacknowledged,” said Adrianna “Buffalo Chief” Hoffman, Human Trafficking Program Coordinator.

For the next four weeks, the Red Sand Project will be traveling to Norfolk, Ralston, Niobrara, and Lincoln, Nebraska.

For more information about the PONCA Tribe of Nebraska and Domestic Violence, click here.

