Storm chances & heat this weekend

By Jacob Howard
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This morning we had some strong storms move through the region. We did have a report of penny to nickel sized hail in Orange City, IA.

Our temperatures are in the 70s and 80s and are expected to rise to the mid to upper 90s, with the feel-like temperature being greater than a 100. Our wind will be from the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour with gusts up to 20 miles per hour and partly sunny skies.

Tonight, we remain mostly clear with temperatures in the low 70s and upper 60s with a wind from the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Saturday is our next chance to see some storms. Right now, western and central Siouxland are under a marginal risk of seeing severe weather, while eastern Siouxland is under a slight risk of seeing severe weather. That means we could see some strong winds and hail with the possibility of a tornado in the region. The storms seemed to move in during the day on Saturday.

For more details, watch News 4 at Noon for my full forecast!

