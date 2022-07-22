Advertisement

Sweet job: Candy company hiring official taste tester with $100,000 salary

A candy company says it is looking to hire an official taste tester with $100K salary.
A candy company says it is looking to hire an official taste tester with $100K salary.(baseimage via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Do you have a sweet tooth? There is a job that could have your name on it.

Candy Funhouse is looking to hire a “Chief Candy Officer” with a salary of up to $100,000 to go with it.

The candy company says the role would be the world’s first and only “Chief Candy Officer” who would lead the “FUNhouse” candy strategy. The job would include approving all candy in inventory and deciding whether to award each treat with the official CCO stamp of approval.

The company calls itself the largest online candy store, and the head taste taster would help with its strategy and products.

Candy Funhouse says applications will be accepted until Aug. 31 for the position and open to anyone at least 5 years old.

More information on the company’s open positions can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Sioux City woman killed in rollover crash in Nebraska
Steve Waggoner, third from left, is seen in a contributed photo.
‘Overlooked’ victim in Le Mars explosion launches fundraiser
Joseph Blackbonnet, 32, was charged with aggravated intentional damage to property.
Man charged after smashing 18 cars at dealership with ax, police say
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at Branched Oak Lake that...
1 dead, others dive into water during shooting in Nebraska
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion

Latest News

Authorities say Eric Zobre is facing secret peeping, sexual exploitation of a minor and other...
Man accused of secretly recording women, underage girl in bathroom, authorities say
Two former Trump staffers are expected to testify at Thursday's Jan. 6 hearing.
LIVE: Jan. 6 hearing probes Trump’s actions as Capitol was attacked
FILE - U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin speaks to delegates and assembled party officials at the 2022 NYGOP...
GOP candidate for NY governor Zeldin attacked, avoids injury
Police seen at South Sioux City, Nebraska apartment complex.
Large police presence at South Sioux City apartment complex