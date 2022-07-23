Advertisement

3,000 without power in North Sioux City, SD

By Nathan Bauman
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - More than 3,000 residents are experiencing a power outage in North Sioux City, South Dakota.

According to MidAmerican Energy Company, approximately just over 3,100 customers are out of power as of 10:30 A.M.

They did not say when the power will be back up. They do not have any information on what caused the power outage.

This is a Developing Story. KTIV will update this article once more information is released.

