Advertisement

K-9 praised in drug bust of $1.5 million of meth

Authorities in Florida report a police K-9 helped the team with a $1.5 million drug bust.
Authorities in Florida report a police K-9 helped the team with a $1.5 million drug bust.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida are praising the work of a police K-9 after he helped in a major meth bust.

The Florida Highway Patrol in Orlando shared a photo this week of K-9 Rico standing with several bags of methamphetamine that they say were seized in a recent search.

The department reported that Rico sniffed out 45 pounds of the illegal drug with a street value of $1.5 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
3 people killed in shooting at Iowa state park; gunman also dead, authorities say
Police seen at South Sioux City, Nebraska apartment complex.
Neighbors say they heard shots fired at South Sioux City apartment complex
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at Branched Oak Lake that...
1 dead, others dive into water during shooting in Nebraska
Police seen at South Sioux City, Nebraska apartment complex.
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in South Sioux City
Touchstone Healthcare Community as seen in a photo taken from a drone.
Officials: All residents at Touchstone Healthcare Community will be moved out by Thursday night

Latest News

FILE - A farmer collects harvest on a field around a crater left by a Russian rocket ten...
‘A beacon of hope’: Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Imani Stephens, 11, from Missouri City.
Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old in Texas
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
Two children in U.S. diagnosed with monkeypox, officials say
FILE PHOTO - Experts don’t agree on the likely path of the virus. Some fear that it's becoming...
Monkeypox virus could become entrenched as new STD in US