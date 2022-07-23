RAGBRAI riders set up camp in Sergeant Bluff Saturday

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - Thousands of riders have already arrived in Sergeant Bluff as they prepare to start their RAGBRAI journey Sunday morning.

“Oh I’m excited. All the planning, all the work that has gone into this comes to fruition tomorrow morning and all those cares will be lost. It’ll just be 7 days of fun,” said Eddy Wood, an 11-year rider from Oberlin Ohio.

Riders are gearing up for day one of RAGBRAI Sunday morning, but first, all the riders are participating in some of their favorite traditions, like dipping their back tire in the Missouri River to mark the start of their journey.

RAGBRAI is a unique experience that keep riders coming back for more, even 36 years in a row.

“This is awesome. I had a hip operation last year in March and I went last year, every day every mile every hill,” said Tom Kurth, 36-year rider from Marshalltown, Iowa.

It’s Kurth’s 36th year in a row riding RAGBRAI, and the experience has brought him to nearly every part of Iowa.

“I’ve been at all 99 counties. I’ve been an 88% of the towns in the state of Iowa. I didn’t know that till my son. And he’s the one that got me started when he was 14 years old and he’s 51 now.”

More riders are finalizing their camp sites, while others are enjoying all the food and vendors at the RAGBRAI expo. It’s a place where riders can meet up and reminisce on some of their best RAGBRAI memories.

“It’s the craziness. You meet all these people, you get good food, and you get to do physical labor and you’re in the rain and tornadoes and you have to run for shelter and find finally you get to go home in the bus,” said Michael Jones, 30-year rider from Sioux City.

Jones is riding in his 30th consecutive RAGBRAI, he even has one of the original jerseys.

“This is from the first year that they made a jersey,” Jones said.

Some riders might need some last minute bike adjustments, but bike shops are lining the streets to make sure all riders are good to go for the big day.

