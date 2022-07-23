River-Cade crowns new royalty after three years

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - New River-Cade royalty has been crowned for the first time in three years.

As River-Cade approaches its 60th year, one of its three main traditions has been the crowning of royalty. New royal members are usually chosen each year, but the pandemic put the tradition on hiatus.

At each crowning, a queen and two princesses are chosen from a group of candidates. The winners are chosen based off a number of criteria that is looked at by a panel of three judges.

“A series of interviews and speeches prepared speeches, spontaneous speeches, and then a few chances to observe the candidates in a setting like along the parade route, interacting with the community,” said Lora Vander Zwaag, the River-Cade Board President.

The royalty also receives scholarship money to pursue higher education. River-Cade holds events throughout the summer to engage the community and celebrate Sioux City’s importance as a shipping port.

The royalty is Carly Philips, Sydney Helt, and Natalie Cloud.

The two princesses and queen are ambassadors for River-Cade and all of their events. These 3 women will be River-Cade ambassadors for the next year, until new royalty is crowned next summer.

