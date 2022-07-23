Advertisement

River-Cade crowns new royalty after three years

River-Cade has crowned new royalty after three years
River-Cade has crowned new royalty after three years(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - New River-Cade royalty has been crowned for the first time in three years.

As River-Cade approaches its 60th year, one of its three main traditions has been the crowning of royalty. New royal members are usually chosen each year, but the pandemic put the tradition on hiatus.

At each crowning, a queen and two princesses are chosen from a group of candidates. The winners are chosen based off a number of criteria that is looked at by a panel of three judges.

“A series of interviews and speeches prepared speeches, spontaneous speeches, and then a few chances to observe the candidates in a setting like along the parade route, interacting with the community,” said Lora Vander Zwaag, the River-Cade Board President.

The royalty also receives scholarship money to pursue higher education. River-Cade holds events throughout the summer to engage the community and celebrate Sioux City’s importance as a shipping port.

The royalty is Carly Philips, Sydney Helt, and Natalie Cloud.

The two princesses and queen are ambassadors for River-Cade and all of their events. These 3 women will be River-Cade ambassadors for the next year, until new royalty is crowned next summer.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Authorities: Girl, 6, among three killed in shooting at Iowa state park; gunman also dead
Police seen at South Sioux City, Nebraska apartment complex.
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in South Sioux City
Police seen at South Sioux City, Nebraska apartment complex.
Neighbors say they heard shots fired at South Sioux City apartment complex
Four people are facing charges after court documents say they stole more than $2,000 worth of...
Four facing charges after allegedly stealing more than $2,000 worth of baby formula, other items
Authorities ask the public to lower traffic along RAGBRAI route
Authorities asking public to lower traffic on the RAGBRAI route

Latest News

Michael Franken hosts a meet and greet in Onawa, IA
U.S Senate candidate Michael Franken makes a stop in Siouxland
According to Midamerican Energy, just under 3,500 customers are a seeing a power outage in...
UPDATE: Power back up in North Sioux City, SD and Sioux City Riverside
ELC FALLS TO VAN METER
6pm RAGBRAI preparations