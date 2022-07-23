Advertisement

Storms make their way through Siouxland but lead to a cooler Sunday

By Lexie Merley
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - **Heat Advisory for portions of Southern Siouxland from Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening**

Today marked another steamy day across Siouxland with a Heat Advisory in effect for southern portions of Siouxland in the afternoon and early evening hours.

With all this heat and moisture in the air, there is possibility for storms to develop Saturday afternoon and evening, and some of these storms may become severe.

The best chances or these storms is between 4pm and 10pm, with the main threats being high winds and large hail.

Much of Siouxland is in the Slight risk category for severe storms according to the Storm Prediction Center.

We can expect some of these storms to continue into Saturday evening with before making their way out of our area by morning, cooling our overnight lows down to the mid 60s.

The system moving through Saturday afternoon and evening will bring some much-needed cooler temperatures to the area by Sunday, with highs only getting into the mid 80s by the afternoon, and mostly sunny skies.

Sunday night sees partly cloudy skies and lows in the lower 60s.

Scattered showers may return to the area Monday with temperatures in the low 80s.

Monday night comes with more chances of showers and thunderstorms in the evening and after midnight, with lows in the low 60s.

Tuesday begins with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s, and chances for showers and thunderstorms are possibly by Tuesday night, with lows in the mid 60s.

By Wednesday we end our streak of rain, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s.

Mostly sunny skies stick with us into Thursday and highs getting up to the low 80s.

For updates on the storm chances tonight and through the week, stay tuned to News 4 at 6 and 10.

