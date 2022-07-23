Advertisement

U.S Senate candidate Michael Franken makes a stop in Siouxland

Michael Franken hosts a meet and greet in Onawa, IA
Michael Franken hosts a meet and greet in Onawa, IA
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - U.S. Senate candidate Michael Franken hosted a meet and greet today in Siouxland.

The event was held at the Onawa Public Library. People in attendance got to speak with Franken and get pictures.

There was a portion of the event where the public could ask Franken questions about his policy. Concerns about the Green New Deal and its effect on farming were raised by the public.

“Everybody’s trying to do their best here, but certainly a congress woman in New York City doesn’t speak for Monona County.” said Franken

He does believe that certain parts of the Green New Deal can be implemented. In his view it’s about focusing in on what can make Iowa better.

“A place for Iowa, as the old saying goes a place to grow. That’s my vision of Iowa and all these other distractors are just that,” said Franken

Franken is campaigning to try and take Senator Grassley’s spot in November.

