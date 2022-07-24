21-year-old Missouri Valley woman killed in crash

Missouri Valley, Iowa (KTIV) The Iowa State Patrol said a 21-year-old Missouri Valley woman was killed in a crash around 3:00 a.m. this morning.

According to a news release, A car driven by 21-year-old Quinten Vogel failed to negotiate a curve near 335th Street and Merrick Place in Harrison County. According to the State Patrol the vehicle left the road and struck two trees.

21-year-old Faith Staska was killed in the accident and Vogel was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Staska and Vogel were both wearing seat belts according to the release.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.