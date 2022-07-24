Advertisement

21-year-old Missouri Valley woman killed in crash

Crash leaves 21-year-old woman dead, another man injured
Crash leaves 21-year-old woman dead, another man injured(MGN)
By Mark Haggar
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT
Missouri Valley, Iowa (KTIV) The Iowa State Patrol said a 21-year-old Missouri Valley woman was killed in a crash around 3:00 a.m. this morning.

According to a news release, A car driven by 21-year-old Quinten Vogel failed to negotiate a curve near 335th Street and Merrick Place in Harrison County. According to the State Patrol the vehicle left the road and struck two trees.

21-year-old Faith Staska was killed in the accident and Vogel was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Staska and Vogel were both wearing seat belts according to the release.

