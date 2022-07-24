Cooler week in store for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The storm system that made its way through Siouxland last night was followed by a cold front that led to much cooler temperatures across the area today.

Tonight we can expect these mild temperatures to continue with lows getting down to the low 60s and partly cloudy skies with winds from the northeast 5 to 10 mph.

We start off our workweek Monday with even cooler temperatures with highs only reaching the upper 70s, and a chance of showers throughout the day.

These showers may linger into Monday night, and we could also see a few thundershowers after midnight with lows in the low 60s.

Partly cloudy skies start off our Tuesday with a slight chance of some thundershowers, mainly in the morning, and highs reach into the low 80s.

By Tuesday night we see another chance for some showers and thunderstorms in the evening, before clearing out in overnight hours with lows getting down to the low 60s.

The sunshine returns for us on Wednesday and highs are slightly warmer in the mid 80s.

Wednesday evening stays mostly clear but clouds roll in to the area after midnight leaving partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers with lows leveling off around 60 degrees.

Skies clear by Thursday morning leaving behind sunny skies, and temperatures rising to the low 80s.

We keep the sun on Friday, allowing temperatures to get in to the low 80s.

