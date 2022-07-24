Advertisement

Cooler week in store for Siouxland

Forecast Highs Tomorrow
Forecast Highs Tomorrow(ktiv)
By Lexie Merley
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The storm system that made its way through Siouxland last night was followed by a cold front that led to much cooler temperatures across the area today.

Tonight we can expect these mild temperatures to continue with lows getting down to the low 60s and partly cloudy skies with winds from the northeast 5 to 10 mph.

We start off our workweek Monday with even cooler temperatures with highs only reaching the upper 70s, and a chance of showers throughout the day.

These showers may linger into Monday night, and we could also see a few thundershowers after midnight with lows in the low 60s.

Partly cloudy skies start off our Tuesday with a slight chance of some thundershowers, mainly in the morning, and highs reach into the low 80s.

By Tuesday night we see another chance for some showers and thunderstorms in the evening, before clearing out in overnight hours with lows getting down to the low 60s.

The sunshine returns for us on Wednesday and highs are slightly warmer in the mid 80s.

Wednesday evening stays mostly clear but clouds roll in to the area after midnight leaving partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers with lows leveling off around 60 degrees.

Skies clear by Thursday morning leaving behind sunny skies, and temperatures rising to the low 80s.

We keep the sun on Friday, allowing temperatures to get in to the low 80s.

For more on the rain chances and cooler temperatures in your forecast, tune in to News 4 at 5 and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Authorities: Girl, 6, among three killed in shooting at Iowa state park; gunman also dead
Crash leaves 21-year-old woman dead, another man injured
21-year-old Missouri Valley woman killed in crash
According to Midamerican Energy, just under 3,500 customers are a seeing a power outage in...
UPDATE: Power back up in North Sioux City, SD and Sioux City Riverside
Riders are preparing for the start of RAGBRAI by setting up tents in the starting city of...
Riders enjoy RAGBRAI traditions as they prepare for day one of the ride
River-Cade has crowned new royalty after three years
River-Cade crowns new royalty after three years

Latest News

Severe Outlook
Saturday night's forecast with Storm Team 4's Lexie Merley
Severe Weather Outlook
Storms make their way through Siouxland but lead to a cooler Sunday
Severe Weather Outlook
Intense heat and storms both a possibility heading into Saturday
Severe Weather Outlook
Intense heat and storms both a possibility heading into Saturday