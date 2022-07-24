Advertisement

Donations pour in for Arlo Schmidt, 9-year-old survivor of Maquoketa Caves shooting

A screenshot of a GoFundMe for Arlo Schmidt, 9, who survived a shooting that killed three...
A screenshot of a GoFundMe for Arlo Schmidt, 9, who survived a shooting that killed three members of his family on Friday, July 22, 2022.(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hundreds of generous donors have contributed to a GoFundMe set up to provide the 9-year-old survivor of a deadly shooting on Friday with more financial stability in the future.

Three members of the Schmidt family of Cedar Falls, parents Sarah and Tyler, and 6-year-old daughter Lula, were shot and killed while camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park on Friday morning. Authorities say that 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, of Nebraska, shot and killed all three, then fled the park and later shot and killed himself.

Arlo Schmidt, 9, was also camping with his family and survived. According to the GoFundMe page, he is being supported by family and friends.

The fundraiser was set up to provide Arlo with a more financially secure future, specifically for his education as he grows up. As of 5:10 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, over $146,000 had been donated by over 2,900 people, surpassing the original goal of $100,000.

People interested in donating can do so through GoFundMe. The money will be put into a trust fund in Arlo’s name.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash leaves 21-year-old woman dead, another man injured
21-year-old Missouri Valley woman killed in crash
Riders are preparing for the start of RAGBRAI by setting up tents in the starting city of...
Riders enjoy RAGBRAI traditions as they prepare for day one of the ride
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Authorities: Girl, 6, among three killed in shooting at Iowa state park; gunman also dead
According to Midamerican Energy, just under 3,500 customers are a seeing a power outage in...
UPDATE: Power back up in North Sioux City, SD and Sioux City Riverside
Thousands of RAGBRAI riders start week-long journey across Iowa
Riders depart Sergeant Bluff, Iowa as RAGBRAI 2022 officially gets under way

Latest News

RAGBRAI Day One
A rider waves to the camera as they start day one of RAGBRAI XLIX
RAGBRAI riders depart Sergeant Bluff to kick off day one of ride across Iowa
Intertribal POWWOW in Sioux City
The first ever Murdered and Missing indigenous people POWWOW in Sioux City was held this weekend.
POWWOW celebration in remembrance of murdered and missing indigenous women