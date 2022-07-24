Advertisement

Gas prices down more than 30 cents but still much higher than year-ago prices

Gas prices are falling but still much higher than a year ago
Gas prices are falling but still much higher than a year ago(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Jul. 24, 2022
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 32 cents over the past two weeks to $4.54 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall.

The price at the pump is down 55 cents over the past six weeks, but it’s $1.32 higher than one year ago. Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in Los Angeles, at $5.65.

The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $3.90. The survey says the average price of diesel dropped 22 cents, to $5.55.

