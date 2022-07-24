IHSBCA reveals rosters for its all-star series in Mason City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Iowa high school baseball coaches association, has announced its senior all-star teams for the IHSBCA All-star series in Mason City and a few Siouxlanders get to represent their schools in the event.

Siouxlanders making the Western Small Schools squad included Carter Schorg of Remsen St, Mary’s, who was selected a s a pitcher.

Catcher Carter Snyder of Estherville Lincoln Central will handle things behind the plate.

Bishop Heelans Kaleb Gengler will be on the mound as well,.

Kingsley-Pierson’s Damon Schmid will be roaming the outfield for the west.

And, Esthervile Lincoln Central head coach Lee Evans will be on the staff.

For the Large Schools Sioux City Easts Aidan Haukup will be in the outfield, and Easts Trevor Miller will also be on the coaching staff.

The games take place July 29th through the 31st in Mason City.

July 29th

5 pm Small West Vs. Large West, 7 pm Small East Vs. Large East

July 30th

2:30 pm Small West Vs. Small East, 4:30 pm Large West Vs. Large East.

July 31st

10 am Small West Vs. Large East, 12:30 pm Small East Vs. Large West.

