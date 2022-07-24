Advertisement

POWWOW celebration in remembrance of murdered and missing indigenous women

The first ever Murdered and Missing indigenous people POWWOW in Sioux City was held this weekend.
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The first ever Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women POWWOW was held today in Sioux City.

The event took place in Riverside Park and included members from local tribes, including Sioux, Santee, and Omaha among others. The two day event had contests centered around dancing and other traditional Native celebrations.

By gathering together the community of tribes, the event helped shed light on some of the issues Natives face.

“We bring attention to our missing and murdered indigenous women, like I was saying as fathers and mothers that’s our worst nightmare to get that call, and there’s no closure,” said Terry Medina, the co-mc for the POWWOW

The tribes hope to make this event an annual celebration in remberance of the unsolved cases.

