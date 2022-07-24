Riders depart Sergeant Bluff, Iowa as RAGBRAI 2022 officially gets under way

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) Thousands of bike riders left Sergeant Bluff, Iowa this morning on a seven-day trek across Iowa. Sergeant Bluff was the host city for the 49th annual RAGBRAI event.

Riders will end the first leg of their ride in Ida Grove. (Update: Some riders arrived in Ida Grove around 10:30 a.m., larger packs arrived at noon.) From there they will travel to Pocahontas and then Emmetsburg, Mason City, Charles City, West Union and end in Lansing, Iowa. https://ragbrai.com/2022-host-towns/

Channel 4 News reporter Amber Salas captured the riders as the left Sergeant Bluff with a picture-perfect sunrise and much cooler temperatures. Fortunately, temperatures are expected to be in the 80′s most of the week across Iowa and shouldn’t stress riders too much. Be sure to follow KTIV and Amber on Facebook and Twitter as she posts pictures and updates of RAGBRAI throughout the week.

RAGBRAI, the world’s oldest, longest and largest multi-day bicycling event will celebrate its 50th anniversary in the summer of 2023!

