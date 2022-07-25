An Iowa town suffers devastating flooding — now it’s fighting back with its own great wall

HORNICK, IA (KTIV) - In 2019 the Iowa town of Hornick was awarded a $2.1 million grant from Iowa Flood Recovery to build a protective mound around the city after it suffered devastating flooding.

Officials hope they’ve done enough to ward off ‘the big flood,’ if and when it comes. Hornick is building what amounts to their version of the great wall around the city.

It’s set back from the river, making the town prepared for a flood that’s only supposed to happen once every 500 years. Hornick came within inches of that in 2019, and they’ve been preparing for the ‘big one’ ever since.

Hornick Mayor Scott Mitchell knew after the flood in 2019 something had to change.

“At that point being mayor is one of the most difficult decisions to make... (I) declared a disaster situation and decide to evacuate the town. I mean, because you’re gonna you’re asking 250-some residents to leave their home and not knowing what they’re going to come back to,” said Mitchell.

The people of Hornick did return, 90% at least. And now engineers are hard at work on the city’s newest defensive measure.

The berm will be three to four feet taller than the tallest floodwaters in 2019. For floodwaters to eclipse it, officials believe the river would need to rise by more than 40 feet.

“I’m excited because every time it rains and my phone beeps from the National Weather Service that (the) creek is gonna come up to us because they call me at a certain elevation. Now with the berm, I don’t have that -- it won’t be so scary,” said Mitchell.

The mayor showed KTIV this map of the town of Hornick. The black line is the new berm, it forms a protective triangle around the city.

A map showing Hornick's berm project. (KTIV)

The red line is a small creek, known as “lateral O.” It didn’t flood in 2019, but it came close. The city was able to use the same grant it used to build the berm to clear the creek.

Once the berm is finished, hopefully before the end of the year, residents say they’ll feel much safer.

