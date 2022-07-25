Advertisement

Around Siouxland: Le Mars Community Theatre “The Music Man”

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 27 minutes ago
LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - The Le Mars Community Theatre is ready to share an Iowa based production.

“The Music Man” is a musical about a outside man coming to a tight-knit town in Iowa. Enjoy a musical from an all around siouxland cast.

Le Mars Community Theatre “The Music Man” takes place between July 28 to July 31 and August 3 to August 7 at the community theatre in Le Mars, Iowa.

For any additional information, you can visit the theatre’s website here.

