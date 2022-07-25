Dordt’s Douma named GPAC Athletic Director of the Year

SIOUX CENTER, IA (KTIV) - Ross Douma of Dordt University has been selected as the 2021-22 Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Athletic Director of the Year. The award is voted on by the league’s athletic directors. Douma has been athletic director at Dordt University since 2017. Prior to that he served as the Associate Director of Athletics and Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Dordt.

Last year he guided the Defenders to their highest finish ever in the GPAC All-Sports Trophy standings (Third Place). In addition, Dordt was 15th in the Learfield IMG Directors’ Cup standings, also their highest ranking to date. The Defenders were NAIA National Runner-up in Women’s Basketball and the GPAC Champions in both Men’s and Women’s Cross Country.

“The bottom line is that Ross is a first-rate leader, driven for excellence because of his love for Jesus, and from his desire to help student-athletes model this type of leadership during their time at Dordt and throughout their entire lives following graduation,” said Dordt University President Dr. Erik Hoekstra. “He’s a huge blessing to Dordt.”

Presently Douma serves as the GPAC Athletic Director Representative to the GPAC Council of Presidents.

“Ross has worked hard for our conference and represents his institution in a positive way regardless of the situation,” said Corey Westra, GPAC Commissioner.”He is a fearless and bold leader that is always looking at not only what is important today, but more importantly tomorrow and in the future.”

