Iowa woman recalls moment of Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting

A woman from central Iowa is sharing what it was like to wake up to the sound of people being killed while camping.
By KCCI
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Felicia Coe was camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park last week with her boyfriend and his 16 and 11-year-old sons when a gunman entered the tent of the Schmidt, shooting and killing three of them.

She also saw their little boy, who survived the attack.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

