More rain and cooler temps continue through the workweek

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Showers made their way across Siouxland today which kept temperatures relatively cool, in the mid 70s.

Tonight, we can expect these showers to exit our area by mid evening, with temperatures leveling off in the low 60s.

Thundershowers start out our Tuesday morning, but clear by noon before another round of showers and thunderstorms enters the area mid afternoon, with temperatures getting up to the low 80s.

These thundershowers may continue into Tuesday evening but make their way out of our area in overnight hours, allowing our lows to get down to the low 60s.

Wednesday starts sunny with highs in the mid 80s, but by Wednesday evening we have another chance for some showers and thunderstorms that continue into overnight hours, with lows in the upper 50s.

The sunshine returns to our area on Thursday with clear skies and highs around 80 degrees.

We can expect this sunshine to continue into Friday with highs slightly warmer in the low 80s.

By the start of our weekend on Saturday we can expect sunny skies and highs getting up to the mid 80s.

