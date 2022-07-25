Advertisement

RAGBRAI riders depart Sergeant Bluff to kick off day one of ride across Iowa

A rider waves to the camera as they start day one of RAGBRAI XLIX(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - RAGBRAI XLIX is officially underway as the riders embarked on the first part of their bike adventure across the state of Iowa early Sunday morning.

Riders were up and at it before the sun on Sunday morning as they embarked on the start of the 460 mile bike journey. Day one calls for an early wake up call to pack up campsites, then it’s time to hit the road to start the 53.2 mile journey to Ida Grove, Iowa.

“I’m excited. It’s beautiful out and I got a cup of coffee so I feel fine,” said Michael Moore, a rider from Kansas City, KS.

A group of riders were on the road by 6 a.m., enjoying an Iowa sunrise and getting a head start before the heat. For most riders, it’s not about the miles, but the experience along the way.

“Just the experience of stopping in all the towns, and all the people that are around, and being with family and stuff. So that’ll be fun,” said Laura Fisher, an 8-year RAGBRAI rider from Kansas City, KS.

The riders journeyed through Bronson, Anthon, and Battle Creek before arriving to the first overnight stop in Ida Grove.

On the road, you’ll find a mix of experienced pros, as well as first-time riders.

“Oh it’s so fun. I never imagined anything like this would come from biking,” said Brody Crawford, a first-year rider from Springboro, OH.

53.2 miles later, and the riders started trickling in to Ida Grove and were greeted with a warm welcome. After arriving, the riders are able to grab some food, hydrate, and reflect on the best part of the ride.

“Man, it’s fantastic. Blue skies, rolling green hills, fantastic people. Can’t say enough about it,” said Chris Davis, a first-year rider from Columbus, OH.

The rest of the day is spent re-grouping, and preparing to do it all over again on Monday.

“Pitch a tent, catch up with my people. I’ll find some local flavor... some corn, some beer. Yeah, I’ll be alright,” said Davis.

It took just about six hours for the riders started to start arriving in Ida Grove. They’ll pitch their tents, get some food, and get ready to start again on Monday. Day two calls for a 71.2 mile ride to Pocahontas, Iowa.

Authorities: Girl, 6, among three killed in shooting at Iowa state park; gunman also dead
21-year-old Missouri Valley woman killed in crash
UPDATE: Power back up in North Sioux City, SD and Sioux City Riverside
Riders enjoy RAGBRAI traditions as they prepare for day one of the ride
River-Cade crowns new royalty after three years

POWWOW celebration in remembrance of murdered and missing indigenous women
Gas prices down more than 30 cents but still much higher than year-ago prices
21-year-old Missouri Valley woman killed in crash