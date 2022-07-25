Scattered showers & cooler temperatures to start off the work week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This morning we are waking up to temperatures in the 60s and even the upper 50s for some. Our wind is from the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour with mostly cloudy skies and some showers.

Today we will see scattered showers move through Siouxland. The best chances to see some showers will be this morning and this evening. Our temperatures will be in the 70s today with the wind out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour and mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers.

Tonight we will drop down to the 60s with mostly cloudy skies and a chance to see a stray shower or two move through the region overnight. The winds will be from the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

If temperatures remain in the 80s this week, our chances will decrease.

