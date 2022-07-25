Advertisement

Scattered showers still moving through Siouxland

By Jacob Howard
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Showers are still on the radar in certain parts of Siouxland. Mainly in areas south of Sioux City.

Today we will see those scattered showers move through Siouxland. The best chances to see some showers will be this morning and this afternoon. Our temperatures will be in the 70s today with the wind out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour and mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers.

Tonight we will drop down to the 60s with mostly cloudy skies and a chance to see a stray shower or two move through the region overnight. The winds will be from the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

If temperatures remain in the 80s this week, our chances will decrease.

For more details, watch News 4 Today for my full forecast!

