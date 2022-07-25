What road construction projects to keep in mind when driving in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It may be summer, but it’s also construction season in Siouxland.

For those who live and work in or near Sioux City, you’ve probably noticed projects tying up some major roads.

Work is being done on Highway 20, Interstate 29, and Gordon Drive in Sioux City. All of which should be completed by the end of the year.

For the most part, two of the three projects haven’t had a big impact on drivers. In fact, in both of those cases, construction crews have been able to work without forcing a detour. However, one project is forcing drivers out of the way.

Starting from the east, a stretch of Highway 20 from Lawton to Sioux City has experienced lane closures for a resurfacing project. However, this construction hasn’t had a major effect on those using it.

“Motorists there won’t see any detours,” said Dakin Schultz, Transportation Planner for the Iowa DOT in Sioux City. “We’ll have one lane open in each direction at all times.”

Last week, one lane of westbound Highway 20 was closed. However, when KTIV drove by Monday morning both westbound lanes were open while one eastbound lane was closed.

Looking to the west, a resurfacing project is also taking place on Gordon Drive in Sioux City. Despite this, drivers traveling during the day on weekdays might not even know it’s happening.

“The unique thing about that is that it’s mostly night work,” said Schultz. ”There is no restriction on lane closures during the weekend, so you’ll see some lane closures on the weekend during the day.”

Additionally, if plans hold, the intersection of Martha St. and Gordon Dr. will be closed this Saturday night to fill a patch. Schultz says the intersection will reopen by Sunday morning.

For the final project, construction is taking place on the southbound I-29 on-ramp from Highway 20. The ramp closed Monday morning, shortly after a nearby on-ramp reopened.

“We had ramp closure last week,” said Schultz. “We had the northbound ramp, so westbound US 20 to northbound I29. That was closed last week. Monday morning, this morning, they opened that northbound ramp back up and then closed the southbound ramp.”

Now, instead of a detour to Singing Hills Blvd, drivers must drive north to Floyd Blvd to turn around to head south on I-29.

“That is what we’ve got closed,” said Schultz. “We’ve got a bridge repair project. And so, while that’s closed, we’re taking traffic onto I-29 Northbound, and we’re taking them up to Floyd Blvd, and we’ll send them back around on the I29 Southbound.”

Schultz anticipates that construction will be complete around Sept. 1.

While the detour may seem tedious, Schultz says it’s only about a three to five-minute delay.

The construction may be frustrating for drivers, it’s essential to help keep the roads safe and well maintained.

Plans are already in the works for additional construction. Once crews are done at Gordon Drive, they will move on to Lewis Boulevard to begin a project running from Cunningham Drive past Outer Drive North.

