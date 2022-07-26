Around Siouxland: Revival Animal Hospital Paws for a Cause 5K & Doggie Dash

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Run a 5k with your dog in Orange City, Iowa

Paws for a Cause 5K & Doggie Dash is a run to benefit Noah’s Hope Animal Rescue in Sioux City Iowa. You can join the run in person or you can participate with the event virtually.

Revival Animal Hospital Paws for a Cause 5K & Doggie Dash takes place Saturday, August 27 at Windmill Park in Orange City, Iowa

For additional information, you can visit the event’s Facebook page here.

